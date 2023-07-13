This is a newsletter written by me, Ivan U. Kłyszcz, on all things Russia-Africa. I am a Research Fellow at the Intentional Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS), in Tallinn, Estonia. For over half a decade, I have researched and analysed Moscow's foreign policy from a global perspective, focusing as of lately on its engagements with the countries of Africa.

The last couple of years have seen a steep growth of excellent coverage and analysis of Russia-Africa ties, as these have become more relevant and complex. I decided to start this newsletter to bring this all these resources together into one convenient site. Occasionally, I will write here my own analyses and deep-dives, looking into the geopolitics, actors and the background of Moscow's African engagements.

Russian foreign policy is driven by the Kremlin's goal to undermine the world order, starting with its invasion of Ukraine but also in its engagements further afield. Understanding Moscow's global relations reveal much about the intent and ambitions of the Kremlin, which this newsletter aims to demonstrate by covering the rise of Russia in Africa.

