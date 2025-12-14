The Russia-Africa Digest
RAM 46: An AES Coup in Benin?
Russia-Africa Monitor no. 46, 8-14 December 2025
Dec 14, 2025
3
2
2
RAM 45: After Senegal Ship Strike, Russia in Damage Control
Russia-Africa Monitor no. 45, 1-7 December 2025
Dec 7, 2025
3
1
November 2025
RAM 44: Russia's Nuclear Convoy in the Sahara
Russia-Africa Monitor no. 44, 24-30 November 2025
Nov 30, 2025
4
3
RAM 43: Putin's Man Offer to Tanzania
Russia-Africa Monitor no. 43, 27 3-9 November 2025
Nov 9, 2025
7
2
4
RAM 42: Tanzania Learns from Russia
Russia-Africa Monitor no. 42, 27 October - 2 November 2025
Nov 2, 2025
6
2
5
October 2025
RAM 41: AES, Russian Information Operations Target Ivorian Election
Russia-Africa Monitor no. 41, 20-26 October 2025
Oct 26, 2025
3
1
3
RAM 40: Russia Supports Another Coup
Russia-Africa Monitor no. 40, 13-19 October 2025
Oct 19, 2025
5
6
4
RAM 39: The Shadow of Russian Meddling in Cameroon's Election
Russia-Africa Monitor no. 39, 6-12 October 2025
Oct 12, 2025
1
2
4
RAM 38: Russia and the Madagascar Protests, a Mini-OSINT Investigation
Russia-Africa Monitor no. 38, 29 September-5 October 2025
Oct 5, 2025
2
September 2025
RAM 37: As Tensions Rise in the Horn, Ethiopia Strengthens Ties with Russia
Russia-Africa Monitor no. 37, 22-28 September 2025
Sep 28, 2025
3
2
RAM 36: Shadow War in Mali?
Russia-Africa Monitor no. 36, 15-21 September 2025
Sep 21, 2025
1
2
1
RAM 35: Send Belarus, Guns and Tractors
Russia-Africa Monitor no. 35, 8-14 September 2025
Sep 14, 2025
1
