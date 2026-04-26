Jeune Afrique and Al-Jazeera reported today that Mali’s minister of defence, Gen. Sadio Camara (b. 1979), was killed in his hometown of Kati in a major JNIM/FLA coordinated attack that struck key towns of central and southern Mali.

Sadio Camara in August 2022 (source: Mohamed Dagnoko)

Deadly attack. The 25 April attack involved potentially thousands of fighters from JNIM and the FLA, acting in an unprecedented coalition against Bamako.

Several cities were struck, including the capital, exposing Malian vulnerabilities and demonstrating a previously unseen organisational capacity from the two rebel forces.

Still ongoing in parts as of writing, the attack has been one of the most daring manoeuvres in recent stages of the war. Attacks reached Bamako and Sévaré, and the latest reports suggest that Mopti has been captured by JNIM and Kidal by the FLA.

Screen grab from a video showing FLA fighters waving the Azawad flag in Kidal (source).

Changing role in the junta. Key junta leader since 2020, Camara was known to be the key person of contact in military relations with Moscow. Reportedly a Russophone, Camara gave continuity cooperation on the topic, be it under the Wagner Group or now under Africa Corps.

Yet, research by The Sentry conducted in 2026 suggests that Camara was sidelined from his privileged role as Russia’s person of contact, with junta leader Assimi Goita taking over that role.

Still, informal ties between Camara and Africa Corps have been essential for coordination between Russian and Malian forces, especially in counter-insurgency operations. Camara’s killing complicates the picture.

Demonstrating his enduring centrality to the Malian junta, the US removed personal sanctions on Camara as part of Washington’s rapprochement with Bamako.

As of writing, the whereabouts of junta leader Assimi Goita are unknown.

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Where were the Russians? According to sources consulted by All Eyes on Wagner/INPACT, the Russian forces sought to avoid direct combat. Likely overpowered and caught by surprise, this reflects Africa Corps’ more cautious approach to the war when compared with the Wagner Group.

In Kidal, Malian and Russian forces were encircled by the JNIM/FLA coalition at a former UN base, where a negotiated withdrawal was reached on the 26th of April.

In a surprising twist, on the cusp of the 25 April raids, JNIM, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist organisation, publicly addressed Africa Corps, offering direct cooperation in exchange of Russian neutrality in the group’s fight against Bamako.

Cover image: screen grab of a video showing the ruins of Sadio Camara’s house in Kati (source).

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