What a year 2025 has been. It was the first full year of RAM, with subscribers growing from 74 in January to 270 today, with an average of over 1,000 views per month. The newsletter has come a long way, settling now as an analytical/OSINT/journalistic product. I intend to keep the newsletter free, but I do want to ask for your input in a 3-min subscribers’ survey [link]. Previous surveys gave me many insights about who you are and what you are interested in, helping me improve the newsletter. Today, enjoy this edition of RAM. The Monitor will be back on 1 February after the break. — Ivan

The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: Tignon barracks during the coup attempt (source).

The Week in Analysis

Just as RAM no. 45 was coming out last week, Benin experienced a coup attempt, as members of the armed forces sought to overthrow the government of Patrice Talon on 7 December. While the attempt failed, journalists and the Beninese authorities themselves scrambled to understand just what happened.

The event had a clear international dimension. On the side of the government, ECOWAS intervened in a timely manner, providing support to the government. Nigeria’s government launched airstrikes against the facilities occupied by the mutinous parts of the Benin military. France reportedly provided support with intelligence and special forces.

What about the side of the coup plot? In the days since the events, information has surfaced about the alleged support the military received from abroad. According to a report by Benjamin Roger from Cotonou for Le Monde, the Niger junta knew about the plot ahead of time and may have even counted on the success of the plot to reopen the border (closed since 2023). Presumably this would have allowed the ongoing uranium cargo [RAM no. 44] reach the Atlantic Ocean through Benin.

Roger also reports that the coup leader, Pascal Tigri, was an open admirer of Ibrahim Traore, Burkina Faso’s junta leader. In turn, reports at Jeune Afrique suggest that the coup leader, Pascal Tigri, escaped to neighbouring Togo, apparently without knowledge from the country’s authorities.

Burkina Faso, Niger, Togo… these governments are constants in the Russia-Africa nexus [RAM nos. 22, 27, 44, etc.], prompting some to speculate of a Russia hand in the failed Benin coup. Let’s dig deeper…

The disinfo trail. As reported by RFI, shortly after the coup plot unfolded, a wave of apparently coordinated disinformation began to target France. Among others, Kemi Seba published a video praising the coup, which earned him his first INTERPOL Red Notice, issued by the Benin government. (Seba is believed to reside in Niger.) Nathalie ‘the Lady of Sochi’ Yamb [RAM no. 41] spread the narrative that Nigeria is a French puppet, striking the Cotonou plotters on Paris’ orders.

Benin’s response, Nigeria’s swift action, and France’s reported support role prevented another regional government falling to undemocratic military leadership

While Seba and Yamb are well-known figures in the Russia-Africa space, the anonymous social media accounts offer an even more revealing connection. For example, on Twitter/X (the world’s disinformation central), an account called ‘RussiaNews’ sent out tweets geocoded from St Petersburg, relaying the disinformation narrative that the ECOWAS intervention is a French plot.

In separate tweets, the same account also called the coup attempt a ‘revolution’, and claimed (falsely) that the coup d’état succeeded at removing Talon from office.

Clearly, the Benin military realized that social media played a role in the coup. On 10 December, the Benin armed forces introduced a guide on social media use for its service members. Apparently, the purpose of the guide is to prevent the dissemination of disinformation and to reinforce operational security. Reports on the guide make a direct connection between the introduction of the guide and the coup d’état attempt.

Apparently the Russian narrative succeeded at persuading some in the Benin military.

Terrorism. According to reports, the coup plotters claimed that their actions were motivated by the ‘failures’ of the government to control the rise of terrorist attacks in the north of the country. Indeed, recent months have seen new attacks coming from groups based in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger. The usually peaceful Benin has received support to cope with this rising threat, but the security situation has deteriorated.

This narrative — of civilian security failure in the fight against terrorism — has also been a recurrent feature of how the central Sahel juntas attempt to legitimise their power grabs. It also serves to legitimise their break from European governments (despite they being important trade, aid and development partners), and their closer ties with Moscow. Russian disinformation accounts — many dating to the Prigozhin era — are key spreaders of this narrative.

Russian disinformation accounts, yes, but Russian diplomats also, who have directly appealed to Benin’s military for closer cooperation. On 12 March, the Russian Ambassador to Benin, Igor Yevdokimov, met with the leadership of Benin’s armed forces, reportedly to extol Russia’s role as a partner in the fight against terrorism.

The 12 March meeting, including Amb. Yevdokimov (fourth from right, source).

Some claim that the would-be Benin junta planned to take the country decidedly into the Sahel camp, making Moscow their ‘key partner’, but this remains unconfirmed. [1]

More intrigue. There are several loose ends to the December plot, to which Yours Truly cannot provide an answer. Was the plot connected to the Niger uranium convoy? Was the plot connected to the alleged September 2024 coup plot against Talon that implicated Olivier Boko? Is the 12 December arrest of former Defence minister Candide Azannai related to the coup attempt?

In any case, West Africa continues in the trajectory of deepening political crisis as the Sahel juntas thwart cooperation, and as regional governments erode their democratic legitimacy [e.g. RAM no. 41]. Russia is not helping, and in fact seeks to benefit from the crisis, but the roots of these problems run deeper.

Short term, regional players must continue to invest in the means for crisis response, and in risk mitigation strategies. Benin’s response, Nigeria’s swift action, and France’s reported support role prevented another regional government falling to undemocratic military leadership.

Long-term, the governments of West Africa will have to find a path to solve the mounting pressure on ECOWAS, which comes from terrorist groups, the Sahel juntas as well as from Russia. International partners — such as the EU — can play a positive supporting role, though ownership at every level must be regional.

***

1: Rumours have also circulated that the Russian navy has been active just off Benin’s shores. As of now, I am yet to find reliable information confirming these claims.

Update 15/12: I added nuance to some claims about the would-be junta.

Thank you for reading the Russia-Africa Monitor! How did you like this article? Please leave your thoughts!

Leave a comment