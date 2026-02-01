The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: Niamey airport during the attack (source).

The Week in Analysis

A revealing night. Rumours have abounded on the shape of the Russian mission in Niger. Of the three Sahel deployments, this one is the most mysterious. So, the attack on the Niamey Air base 101 last week offered an insight into Africa Corps and its operations in the country.

On the night of 28-29 January, the Niamey airport experienced a large-scale attack. Despite a constantly deteriorating security situation in the country, Niamey has been mostly spared from this type of violence. Not any more. Official sources claim that 20 assailants were killed in the combat, with 4 Nigerien staff wounded. According to sources consulted by Jeune Afrique, the strike on the air base was led by drones, which targeted the junta’s drone fleet. The next day, the Islamic State group claimed the attack.

Russia-Sahel break are being planted in incidents such as the Niamey assault, but it is unlikely that the trajectory will change in the short term.

The junta blamed their usual targets of France, Côte d’Ivoire and Benin. Along the way, Nigerien junta leader Abdourahamane Tiani thanked the Russian forces for their response. Indeed, Africa Corps is well positioned to respond to an assault against the Niamey airport, as they operate in the 101 Air base, next to the Diori Hamani International Airport.

As the team at The Sentry commented, the Russian reaction in Niamey was prompt compared to the slow response mounted against the 2024 assault that took place against the Bamako airport. In that case, an attack by JNIM was repelled from the facilities after a long fight, which the Russians joined only after several hours had passed. The comparison is especially relevant as Africa Corps personnel in Mali are also based at the airport.

The Occam’s razor explanation for this difference is that the Russian personnel in Niamey is not used to the venality that plagues the Russian mission in Mali. A very telling quote obtained by The Sentry from one of the guards who defended the Bamako airport describes this arrangement with the Russians as ‘If you don’t pay them, they don’t move huh?’.

The propaganda front. As the great All Eyes on Wagner (AEOW) team writes, the communication channels of Africa Corps decided to boast about their role in the Niamey battle. For example, one channel quoted by AEOW states: ‘where the AC [Africa Corps — Ivan] were, the terrorists were routed and couldn’t do anything. But where the allies [the Nigerien forces — Ivan] were, everything was burned down and everyone they could catch was killed.’

As AEOW shows, this bombastic Africa Corps propaganda undermines the narrative of the AES, namely, of sovereign African states relying on themselves for their security. It also hints at the type of condescension that the Russian forces have towards their Sahelian partners.

Curiously, the Belarusian state-controlled Sprinter disinformation network came up with a more nuanced approach. Rather than focusing on Africa Corps, they forefront the Nigerien armed forces and their role in repelling the attack. This reaction is more consistent with the wider pro-AES communications efforts from Russia, rather than the boastful Africa Corps messages.

Slop-praganda. What has happened since? According to the official social media account of the Mali junta, today, 1 February, the AES rulers conveyed a meeting on the attack. The communiqué published repeats the themes of Tiani’s comments after the assault, namely, that this was part of a wider ‘strategy of destabilization, fed and supported by diverse support networks, including direct and indirect support, especially from state-backed efforts from foreign states’.

Interestingly, the text refers to the AES having been the victim of the attack, rather than Niger only (source).

A disinformation campaign has been launched on social media (especially Twitter/X), attempting to substantiate the baseless claim that France authored the Niamey assault. This attempt relies on an AI-generated image of a man in a military uniform, which, it is claimed (without evidence), shows a French soldier ‘killed’ in Niamey during the 28/29 January assault. The accounts propagating this campaign are the usual pro-AES accounts.

Have you seen this man?

This does it! While the Russian forces in Niamey were more responsive than the ones in Bamako, the assault itself points to weaknesses in Russo-Nigerien cooperation. As it has been widely reported, Africa Corps in Niamey is focused in a few missions, including intelligence. That the Russo-Nigerien intelligence efforts failed to identify and thwart the assault ahead of time hints at potential weaknesses in this cooperation. (At the same time, readers of RAM might remember the rumours spread last year [RAM no. 27], suggesting that the Russia-Niger intelligence ties were cut off. The reporting from the Niamey assault should definitively disprove this rumour.)

Events like this might create another wave of ‘why the juntas do not drop cooperation with Russia?’ In general, it must be repeated that the Sahel juntas stick with Moscow because they cannot afford to be picky [RAM no. 33]. They are isolated and no international partners will match the scale of military support that Russia offers right now. This is doubly so since the AES quit ECOWAS. The roots for a Russia-Sahel break are being planted in incidents such as the Niamey assault, but it is unlikely that the trajectory will change in the short term.

In fact, we might see a turn towards deeper partnership. According to Jeune Afrique (paywall), just two days before the attack, Russian deputy minister of defence Yunus-Bek Yevkurov visited Niamey. The Nigerien side reportedly requested to enlarge the Russian mission in Niger, for it to gain a wider scope to become more like the Malian deployment. This would imply expanding the Russian presence from 200 to 300 personnel, to over 1000.

Curiously enough, the Russian delegation also visited Dosso, in southwest Niger, under the cover of public diplomacy (image source: African Initiative).

