The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: Razafitombo in Moscow (source: RT).

The Week in Analysis

Last week, Gen. Maminirina Ely Razafitombo, the acting Minister of the Armed Forces and Minister of Foreign Relations of Madagascar, met with Aleksander Novak, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, during their visit to Moscow. According to the Russian press release, the discussion addressed a wide range of topics, from trade, finance, and energy. Razafitombo is a key member of the Malagasy junta that took power in October last year [RAM no. 40].

The Razafitombo-Novak meeting (source: African Initiative).

As RAM reported at the time of the coup, Moscow cheered the military takeover in Antananarivo, with their diplomatic staff and like-minded partners quickly seizing on the opportunity to enhance ties with the new authorities. So far, this appears to have worked.

Bilateral delegations have been to-ing and fro-ing since October, with discussions happening at the top levels as well as across policy areas, from cultural cooperation to investment. However, the key moment came in December. As All Eyes on Wagner (AEOW) recently reported, the December Russian delegation included Gen. Andrey Averyanov, the overseer of Russia’s military deployments across Africa.

According to reports, in that month, a large Russian delegation arrived in Madagascar. The delegation came bearing gifts: 43 crates of weapons, including Russian-made drones. The equipment was reportedly destined to the Malagasy presidential guard, with Randrianirina himself confirming that Russian personnel will train Malagasy staff.

Russian staff allegedly in Madagascar (source).

Finally, Randrianirina also declared in January he seeks Madagascar to become a member of BRICS. To manage, he has already reached out to South Africa and will surely broach the topic with Russia. Tellingly, the press release from the 5 February meeting included a quote from Novak stating that Madagascar is an ‘important partner’ who ‘supports the process of forming a more balanced system of international economic relations and a multipolar world order’. These are all keywords of Russia’s messianic Africa doctrine.

The agenda. The anodyne, scarce information shared in the 5 February press release from the Novak-Razafitombo meeting already hints at some movement behind the scenes, namely, in energy, trade, and finance.

Accompanying the Razafitombo delegation was Carl Andriam­parany, Minister of Mining of Madagascar. According to the Malagasy press, Andriamparany met with Pavel Sorokin, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Energy, to discuss cooperation in the electricity sector. Reportedly, the training of Malagasy technicians by Russian specialists was among the topics of exchange, as were renewable energies.

As readers of RAM remember [no. 40], the crisis that precipitated the fall of former president Andry Rajoelina was propelled by recurrent blackouts across the country. Progress on this issue is thus vital for the junta.

The upshot is that envoys from Beijing, Moscow, Paris and Washington are knocking on Malagasy doors, to ensure the junta remains open to business.

Trade is another intriguing aspect, in that there is none. In 2024 (latest available data), Madagascar imported less than 1% of its goods from Russia. In fact, it imported nearly as much from Russia ($447k USD) as from Estonia ($363k USD). En revanche, Madagascar is one of the rare countries where Russia buys more goods than sells, having imported about $7mn USD in goods from Malagasy suppliers. In short, there is room to grow.

Said room is clear; in 2024, the single largest import item for Madagascar was refined petroleum, mostly from Oman and the UAE. In November, the President of the National Assembly, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, travelled to Moscow and reportedly asked for Russia to supply fuel for the Malagasy utilities state company, Jirama.

Randrianasoloniaiko in the Duma, meeting with Viktoria Abramchenko, deputy Duma chairwoman (source: Russian Duma).

Finally, the inclusion of finance in the press release should raise eyebrows. Since 2014, and especially since 2022, international sanctions rendered the Russian financial sector toxic for foreign investors. While a few countries retain branches of Russian banks, the fears of secondary sanctions and the accompanying hurdles of financial exchanges have eroded Moscow’s global trade.

Indeed, according to a few sources, the December Russian delegation included Mikhail Dorofeev, an executive of the sanctioned Russian PSB bank. As of writing, no news have emerged of new financial ties between the two countries, but keep an eye on this.

The waiting game. As AEOW suggests, what appears to be at play is an attempt by Russia to repeat the Sahel playbook in Madagascar. Namely, to push the government and its constituents to wreck their relations with Europe.

So far, this has not succeeded. Early on, Randrianirina signalled his military government will maintain ties with France, and a thaw has been ongoing since January. Paris has also taken less of a hard-line position to Madagascar than it has in Mali. The upshot is that envoys from Beijing, Moscow, Paris and Washington are knocking on Malagasy doors, to ensure the junta remains open to business. For example, French firms are reportedly knocking on Malagasy doors to gain construction contracts, especially in the electricity sector.

For those worried about a new Russian front in East Africa, the junta’s pragmatism should be a sign of relief. However, this trajectory is not guaranteed. As Jeune Afrique reports (paywall), a key member of the junta is Gen. Lylison René de Roland, who in 2012 was severely criticized over mass killings conducted under his supervision as commander of the gendarmerie.

ACLED map screen grab of demonstrations (blue dots) and political violence (orange dots) in Madagascar, as of December 2025 (source).

What will happen if the junta decides to take on a hard-line approach to the unrest in the country? Russia would be a-okay as it was after Tanzania’s vote-day massacre last year [RAM no. 43]. France (and Europe more broadly) might recoil from another Moura scenario.

Update: corrected some typos.

Thank you for reading the Russia-Africa Monitor! How did you like this article? Please leave your thoughts!

Leave a comment