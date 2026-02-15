The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: the SVR compound in Moscow (source).

The Week in Analysis

Help them find their relatives. Two massive investigations in the Africa-Russia space have been published this week. The first one was the publication by the INPACT/All Eyes on Wagner (AEOW) collective of a database of nearly every known case of African citizens recruited into Russia’s war machine.

Russia’s often forceful recruitment of Africans has been one of many horrors of the war the country is waging against Ukraine. The publication of the database sheds more light on the story, but, more urgently, it offers respite for the families of those who have been coerced, tricked or misled into service.

RAM will do a longer article about the database in the coming days. For now, if you have one thing to read this week, make it the INPACT/AEOW write-up on the database. The title that the team chose already says a lot: “The business of despair”. As readers of RAM are aware, pushback against Moscow has been bubbling due to this issue, which we will likely continue to see develop in the coming days and weeks.

Russian interventionism in Africa. The second story is all about the SVR in Africa. For the past few months, a consortium of investigative journalist outlets hosted by the The Continent have analysed a massive document leak shedding light on an otherwise opaque topic.

The SVR logo.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR in Russian) is one of Russia’s main intelligence agencies. It is the direct successor of the KGB’s mighty external intelligence department (First Chief Directorate). Its staff is often drawn from university graduates who have international experience and foreign language knowledge, which has given them the reputation of being the snobbish ‘elite’ of Russia’s intelligence community.

Little was known about the SVR’s Africa operations, until now. The coverage of the documents so far reveals the extent of the agency’s operations, and there is much more to cover. Yours Truly did not participate in the investigation but was consulted on the authenticity of the documents by INPACT/AEOW, one of the partners of the consortium.

For those who just want a few highlights, here are a handful, though these only scratch the surface. RAM readers are familiar with several of these stories:

The SVR saw the formation of the AES as a success of their efforts in creating and sustaining a pro-Russia bloc of African states [RAM no. 22].

The SVR sought to incorporate the military government of Guinea into the AES.

The SVR planned for a coup d’état in Senegal.

The SVR has made it a goal to counter Turkish influence in Africa [RAM no. 24].

The SVR has been targeting Angola over the Lobito corridor [RAM nos. 10, 31].

The SVR has been fostering an anti-Ukraine discourse, especially in west Africa [RAM no. 2]

The SVR has been monitoring the Togolese political situation [RAM no. 6].

In short, the SVR has been busy in parts of Africa, pursuing Russia’s interventionist foreign policy in the continent. RAM will continue to refer to this amazing document trove in the coming months, especially as the partners of the consortium continue to publish their findings. Go and read what is already out:

