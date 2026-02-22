The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: the Pyramid Continental Hotel, where the Russian Embassy has been based in Juba (source).

The fulcrum. As readers of RAM are aware, South Sudan and Russia have rapidly developed their contacts in recent years [RAM no. 21]. In 2026 we already saw one landmark event, the 23 January accreditation of Aleksandr Kosmodemyansky as the first Russian ambassador to the country.

The posting in South Sudan has strategic value for Moscow. Notably, it adds depth to its networks and information collection in northeast Africa, an increasingly strategic area for Russia. Neighbouring Central African Republic, Sudan and Uganda continue to host Russian military assets. Ethiopia is a BRICS member since 2024, where a new war may be brewing. The governments of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya have kept Moscow at arms length, without fully closing the door either [RAM no. 15].

South Sudan is a sometimes overlooked element of wider regional security. For instance, Khartoum has accused Juba of supporting the RSF, with reports suggesting that the mutinous force has operated from within South Sudan’s territory. Despite independence in 2011, Juba remains dependent on Khartoum for oil transit, as the sole pipeline of the country was built before independence and connects South Sudan’s oil deposits with world markets. Gaining leverage vis-à-vis Sudan remains vital for South Sudan.

An old (2004) but detailed (and public domain) map of the pipeline, showing what is today the Sudan-South Sudan border in yellow (source).

It’s always about the guns. The Russian Embassy in Juba will add to Moscow’s moves in the wider region, but its most consequential impact will be inside South Sudan itself.

Straight away, some topics will have to be cleared. Back in August 2024, the two governments signed an MoU for Russia to develop a hydropower plant. Unfulfilled to this day, the topic was reportedly discussed this February between the Minister of Energy and Dams Agok Makur and South Sudan’s Ambassador to Moscow, Chol Tong Mayay. The expectation is that the topic will be broached with Kosmodemyansky soon.

On the Russian side, other items are on the agenda. In a 6 February interview at the Russian intelligence-controlled media African Initiative, Kosmodemyansky only mentioned cooperation at the United Nations, with no mention of hydropower at all. The Ambassador also went through some areas of potential cooperation, a few of which stand out.

First, Kosmodemyansky raised the topic of increasing cooperation with South Sudan through Rossotrudnichestvo, Russia’s supposed aid agency. As investigations at All Eyes on Wagner and partners have shown, this Russian agency closely cooperates with the Kremlin’s intelligence agencies across Africa behind the cover of ‘cultural cooperation’. Classic KGB Cold War shenanigans. Indeed, the recent large Russian intelligence leak [RAM no. 49] suggests that the agency has been active on the ground in South Sudan.

The second point from the Kosmodemyansky interview that should capture attention is the mention of gold mining. While the scale of Russian gold-mining operations in Africa has been debated, the metal plays a role in the grey/criminal economies surrounding the Wagner Group. While never officially deployed in the country, the Russian organisation has been active there, too.

According to a 2023 report, Wagner Group fighters operating in CAR crossed the border into South Sudan many times to ‘conduct illegal mining operations’ in South Sudan’s Raga county. In addition, the report suggests that Russian companies are potentially already involved in the South Sudan mining sector, albeit through intermediaries. So, there is a background.

South Sudan’s massive Raga county (centre), nestled between CAR (left, bottom), Sudan (up), and the disputed Kafia-Kingi area, under RSF influence (source: Open Street Map).

Wagner Group operations and mining through intermediaries might become a thing of the past, with Russian companies potentially operating in the open. Here, however, Russia’s war against Ukraine is part of the picture. Indeed, on 17 February, Kosmodemyansky met with Aleksandr Vospyansky, described by the press release as the ‘representative’ of Technodinamika, a holding company with subsidiaries in the defence sector. Indeed, Technodinamika has been under international sanctions since 2015 due to its role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Yet, the South Sudan press release mentions that Kosmodemyansky and Vospyansky met to discuss operations in the South Sudanese oil sector. Oil? Indeed, Technodinamika has been developing an oil and energy branch in recent years. This could offer an entry to the country for the company, but who is to say how business evolves later on.

The Kosmodemyansky (right) and Vospyansky (left) meeting under Putin’s watchful gaze (source).

To be direct, the involvement of Technodinamika should draw attention to the potential of new arms trasnfers. Indeed, Russian weapons and armoured vehicles have turned up in South Sudan’s previous civil wars, presumably entering from Kenya and Uganda. According to the 2023 report mentioned before, the Russian weapons appearing in South Sudan were part of a ‘highly organized and state-sponsored illicit flow’, involving Russia’s state-owned arms exporter, Rossoboroneksport.

What about diplomacy? Despite such a multi-dimensional agenda, Moscow appears mostly disengaged from the top issue in South Sudan: the potential resumption of the country’s civil war. In 2025, new clashes broke out in the country, threatening the precarious peace reached in 2020 following the country’s long civil war (2013-2020) that pitted independence leaders Salva Kiir and Riek Machar.

In March 2025, Kiir had Machar arrested, breaking their power-sharing agreement that made Kiir President and Machar Vice-President. In February 2026, clashes in Jonglei state intensified, as Machar loyalists face off with South Sudan’s armed forces and allies.

Many actors worldwide have moved to prevent a descent into another civil war, though international leverage on Kiir is minimal. In this picture, it stands out that Russia had the scope to dialogue with both Kiir and Machar since South Sudan’s 2011 independence. These contacts ran through veteran diplomat and former Russian presidential representative to the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov.

In fact, Bogdanov had contacts with Machar as early as 2011. Ten years later, Machar asked Russia to help with the implementation of the power-sharing agreement. Who did he speak to for relaying this request to Moscow? Bogdanov.

The 2021 Bogdanov-Machar meeting (source).

Since Mikhail Bogdanov’s firing? retirement in July 2025, Russia’s official diplomacy in northeast Africa has been rudderless. A veteran diplomat, Bogdanov was able to meet with seemingly everyone in the region. While his replacement emerges, the grinding, everyday work at the Russian embassies in the region will be even more essential to Moscow.

