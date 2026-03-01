Next week Yours Truly will be away so RAM no. 52 will come out on 15 March.

Cover photo: United Nations General Assembly hall in New York City (source).

The Week in Analysis

What? Since 2022, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has voted on several resolutions related to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. These resolutions (labelled as ES-11) have all involved condemning Russia’s aggression or proposing a measure to act on said aggression.

Generally, the declarative (condemnation), non-binding resolutions have received overwhelming support from the UNGA. The proposal of measures also receive the largest share of votes in favour, though with sometimes more nuanced outcomes. This was the case with Russia’s suspension from the Human Rights Council.

… the perception that African UNGA votes were open for persuasion was probably wrong, with minor exceptions

The topic of UNGA votes has been important in Russia’s outreach to Africa post-2022. The first war-related resolution post-2022 was in March and its showed Africa to be the only continent appearing as divided in its reactions to the full-scale invasion. Asia, except for West and Southeast Asia, overwhelmingly abstained.

Results of the vote for UNGA resolution ES-11/1 on 2 March 2022. Green: in favour, yellow: abstain, red: against, blue: did not vote (source).

The perception at the time was that the variety of votes meant that African governments would be open for persuasion. Yet, subsequent resolutions established a pattern of roughly half of African states voting in favour of declarative resolutions, and the other half mostly abstaining, not voting, or voting against.

The regional distribution has been stable, too. Northern and Western Africa have been mostly in favour of condemning Russia, the rest leaning towards abstention with notable exceptions in each region (e.g. DRC, Kenya, Botswana).

To mark the 2026 date of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, on 24 February a new resolution (ES-11/L.17) was adopted. Did the pattern change this year? In total, 15 countries voted in favour, 6 against, 21 abstained, and 12 were absent.

African UNGA votes for ES-11/L.17. Map made with mapchart, based on source.

Comparing the results of UNGA resolutions across time is difficult. Each resolution is different, with small changes in wording potentially altering the entire vote. Still, it is possible to make a few observations. Crucially, it would be premature to interpret this result as an erosion of support for resolutions concerning Ukraine.

In other words, the result is not unprecedented. This vote’s results are similar to the resolution to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council. Subsequent resolutions (ES-11/4, ES-11/5…) saw a rebound in votes ‘in favour’ to levels seen in 2022.

There are some insights to draw from specific regions and countries. For instance, in previous years, the AES was not a unified bloc at the UNGA, and only recently had it begun to vote the same way on Russia. Likewise, the Central African Republic government, despite its close ties with the Kremlin [e.g. RAM no. 13], has elided voting against the resolutions to attempt a balancing game among the major powers in the area.

UNGA votes offer a glimpse into the foreign policy choices made by governments worldwide

Why? It is difficult to generalise why countries vote the way they do at the UNGA. A March 2022 analysis by Erik Voeten found a rough correlation between Russian arms sales and UNGA votes in that month’s resolution. One 2023 study suggested that trade has been the key factor, with those states with higher trade volumes with Russia leaning towards abstention at the UNGA. Another study that same year, and looking specifically at Africa, found a variety of reasons at play, from Cold War history to security cooperation.

Ultimately, however, we cannot explain the durability of UNGA voting patterns solely on circumstances. Structural factors are at play, too; as Africanist Sonia Le Gouriellec argued in 2022, public opinion across the continent, while varied, has tended to side with the view that Africa needs the world to change. Mythologies about NATO’s 2011 Libya intervention, about Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, and about Ukraine’s self-defence reflect this desire, and create a position that leans against the status quo.

To explore the origins of this sentiment goes well beyond this edition of RAM or even this newsletter, but consider the following quote to illustrate the issue:

The world trading system is stacked against African efforts to develop away from agricultural cash crop, mineral and hydrocarbon dependency. All OECD states impose tariffs on processed agricultural, mineral and hydrocarbon imports […] but they do not impose tariffs on some raw agricultural cash crops, most raw materials and all unprocessed oil. Consequently, resource-rich African countries are fiscally incentivised to stick to volatile raw agricultural, mineral and hydrocarbon exports and stay away from […] processed goods whose manufacture would create desperately needed jobs.

(This quote is from Joe Studwell’s 2026 book How Africa Works (p. 68), an introduction to African political economy.)

So what? In the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, these resolutions are important. For Ukraine, they add to the legitimacy of its self-defence. This applies to global audiences only, as Ukrainian citizens, who are bombed every day by Russia, no justification for self-defence is needed.

For global audiences — especially in 2022 —, the case was not always as obvious, especially when considering the massive Russian investment into disseminating its spurious justifications to attack its peaceful neighbour. Readers of RAM are well briefed on how Russia pushes war propaganda to African audiences [e.g. RAM no. 27].

The UNGA is important in this context. In a nutshell, it would be much harder for Ukraine and its partners to make the case for the country’s self-defence in front of world if most of the map was red rather than mostly green.

Another implication offers an insight that probably all diplomats working on this topic are aware. Namely, that the perception that African UNGA votes were open for persuasion was probably wrong, with minor exceptions. Making the case for supporting the resolutions is not enough and cannot replace true engagement, which takes longer and relies on consistent efforts on multiple fronts (development, business, security, cooperation on science, education…).

More broadly, UNGA votes offer a glimpse into the foreign policy choices made by governments worldwide. It is an important source. In this sense, I bring up the UNGA votes not to judge but to attempt to understand the state of Africa-Russia relations in 2026. Writing from Europe, I agree with the long-standing view that UNGA votes should not define Europe-Africa relations.

