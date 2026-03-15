The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: a plume of smoke rises over Tehran during the fourth day of bombing (source).

The Week in Analysis

Gulf War Three. Launched on 28 February, the full implications of the US-Israel war with Iran are yet to become clear. Originally meant to last three days, the ‘special combat operation’ is entering week three, with no clear end in sight.

Given the uncertainty, little can be said conclusively about how the war will affect Africa-Russia relations. Several domains are worth exploring. For this week, let’s focus on the two most burning ones: energy and fertilisers. Readers of RAM are well acquainted with the role that these commodities play in Russia-Africa relations [RAM nos. 22, 23, 35], so this is one area where movement can be expected.

Indeed, the impact of the war on energy markets has been making headlines for days. The prospect of impossible or at least difficult transit through the Hormuz Strait brought Brent crude (the oil market’s benchmark) from about USD 70 a barrel in February to around USD 100 since March began. Similar trends are visible in natural gas and fertiliser markets (natural gas is a key input for nitrogenous-based fertilisers).

Map of the Hormuz Strait (source).

Gulf and Iranian energy overwhelmingly serve Asian markets but not only. For example, in 2024, African economies were the second and third largest destination for UAE and Kuwait refined petroleum, respectively. Many economies in Africa — with exceptions such as Angola and Nigeria — depend on oil imports. Similarly, Sudan, Tanzania, Somalia, Kenya and Mozambique are top importers [paywall] of fertilisers from the Gulf.

For Russia, the US-Israel war with Iran creates uncertainty across several domains. On the one hand, the war threatens its strategic partner in Tehran and increases pressure on its southern flank while all its attention is on its invasion of Ukraine. On the other hand, the US has temporarily eased sanctions on Russian oil. This decision was criticised by Ukraine and its European partners as providing a lifeline to the Kremlin potentially worth billions.

The Middle East war adds to the world’s growing fragmentation.

What will be the impact of this shift for energy markets, including African ones? According to preliminary estimates, lifting the sanctions on buying Russian oil already at sea will have a limited effect at best for calming global markets. In turn, the Middle East war will accelerate the ongoing global nuclear power renaissance.

For Africa, the proliferation of peaceful nuclear energy has become a priority, and Russia’s state-owned Rosatom has been positioning itself as the partner of choice [e.g. RAM no. 13]. This reflects more than opportunism from Russia; since 2020, all nuclear power plant construction starts have been implemented by Chinese and Russian companies.

On fertilisers, there is more certainty for Moscow. Russian agricultural products have never faced any international sanctions or restrictions, but the country’s fertiliser industry does not have capacity to compensate for the loss of Middle Eastern suppliers. The fiscal troubles Russia is facing make it unlikely that new production capacity will come online in the short term. Only a sustained price increase can encourage such investments.

Overall, the Middle East war is yet to open clear new opportunities for Moscow in its African engagements in energy and fertilisers. The courting of African companies and governments in both domains has been ongoing for years, especially since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Middle East war adds to the world’s growing fragmentation. Global freight rates have gone up, flight lines have been dramatically cut as Gulf transport hubs are affected, and new east-west infrastructure projects gain urgency. Connectivity with and within Africa thus becomes not only a necessity, but also an opportunity worth seizing.

Thank you for reading the Russia-Africa Monitor! How did you like this article? Please leave your thoughts!

Leave a comment