The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: the container port of Lomé (source: houaito affo daniel)

The Week in Analysis

Eye on Togo. Since the visit of deputy defence minister Yunus Bek Yevkurov in 2024, many have suspected that defence ties between Russia and Togo have deepened. The suspicions bore out on 9 March, when Russian defence minister Andrey Belousov flew into Lomé [paywall] for meeting with the country’s president, Faure Gnassingbé. The Belousov visit is part of a wider tour to Republic of Congo and Madagascar [RAM no. 48].

As Matthieu Millecamps writes for Jeune Afrique [paywall], the visit received no attention from Togolese or Russian media, with official sources remaining quiet on the meeting. Only Rybar, the propaganda channel connected to the Russian defence establishment, published this week a post suggesting that Africa Corps personnel is already in Togo.

Modified version of the 17 March Rybar map (source: Rybar website).

Mercenary voice. Unlike in Republic of Congo, where photos of Russian personnel revealed the presence of Africa Corps in the country, there is yet to be convincing images of Russian forces in Togo.

That is not to say that no information has emerged. On 4 March, RFE/RL published [in Russian] an article about Georgii Kochkin, an ex-Africa Corps fighter who escaped the service before deployment. His testimony suggests that Togo is the platform from where Russian fighters are induced into the Sahel. More than a mere conduit, their missions in Togo itself include, according to Kochkin, ‘aeroplanes, ports, plus to build bases’.

Planes, ports, bases? Three banal words behind which a significant presence may lie. Indeed, a lot of the Russian presence in Burkina Faso and Niger could very well be summed up with the same words (sans ports). As RAM readers know, one of the key missions of Africa Corps in Equatorial Guinea and the Sahel are protective services of elites and assets [RAM no. 33].

The current moment in Togo requires such services. The government is facing the dual challenge of continued security threats on the country’s north, and increasing contestation to Gnassingbé’s authoritarian consolidation.

… Moscow’s military presence in West Africa has been normalised

Kochkin’s story also fits in the timeline of Russia-Togo relations. According to his statements to RFE/RL, he joined Africa Corps on 13 October 2025 and escaped his would-be deployment to Ukraine by the end of January. This means that Togo deployments were possibly ongoing by the end of 2025. This was around the same time Lomé and Moscow were busy signing and ratifying [paywall] their bilateral military cooperation agreement.

The contents of this agreement are unknown. Usually published online, it is yet to appear on the official websites of the Russian or Togolese governments. Yet, the people involved in this dialogue hint at a role for Africa Corps. Indeed, all the way back in November 2024 [RAM no. 6] did the chief of the Russian Africa force, Andrei Averyanov, visit Lomé to meet with Gen. Dimini Allahare, the chief of Togo’s armed forces. Speaking of aeroplanes, up to January 2026, Allahare was the general director of the Lomé international airport.

Up until now, Russia has been using the port of Conakry in Guinea as a road to transfer military equipment to its Sahel partners. By sea, the port of Lomé is further away from Russia when compared to Conakry, but it offers a shorter overland route to reach Burkina Faso and Niger. Indeed, according to Millecamps, it is access to the port of Lomé that Russia sees as advantageous in its new defence relationship with Togo.

Google Earth estimates for overland travel from Conakry to Bamako and from Lomé to Ouagadougou. Both routes are about 950 km in length.

Kochkin’s testimony should also draw attention back to recent events involving Togo. Most urgently is the December 2025 coup attempt in neighbouring Benin [RAM no. 46]. Indeed, Togo is suspected to have offered refuge to Pascal Tigri, identified as the leader of the coup plot to oust the Benin government. If the information is correct, then Africa Corps personnel would already have been in Togo as the coup plot unfolded.

Finally, the port of Lomé could have played a role in the abortive transfer of the yellowcake uranium stocks that Niamey attempted to transfer from Agadez to the coast in November 2025 [RAM no. 44].

Geopolitical windfall? Togo’s rapprochement with Russia has been ongoing for a few years now, but since 2025 it caught new tailwinds. Indeed, since returning to the White House, Donald Trump’s government has made consistent overtures to the Sahel juntas, sharing intelligence with the armed forces of the AES [RAM no. 36].

The contacts are reported by the US and in the press as being direct between Bamako, Ouagadougou, Niamey, and Washington, but Lomé appears to be playing a discreet role, too. As reported by Africa Intelligence [paywall], Togo’s investment into close relations with AES is paying off as it now raises its profile with the US in its engagements with the Sahel juntas.

Togo is in its sovereign right to engage any country and host any foreign forces it wishes. Hosting Russian forces specifically demonstrates how far Moscow’s military presence in West Africa has been normalised and incorporated into the calculations of the governments of the region, regardless of whether they are civilian or military-led.

For analysts worldwide, a confirmed Russian deployment in Togo should complicate the notion that Moscow always operates according to a pre-defined ‘playbook’ in the region, necessarily relying on coups and mining licenses [RAM no. 33]. While there are well-established patterns of engagement, the path between engagement to military deployment can take many shapes.

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