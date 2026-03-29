Last night, Steven Gruzd passed away. Steve was a pillar of the South African analytical community, a prolific scholar, and a kind person. His loss is a tragedy and he will be sorely missed.

The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: Andrey Maslov at GITEX 2025 (source).

The Week in Analysis

Niche partner. Nearly every discussion on Africa-Russia relations starts by acknowledging that Moscow is not the major power it was back in the Soviet Union. Unlike China, Europe or the US, Russia today engages the countries of the continent across a few niches [e.g. RAM no. 17] rather than across all sectors.

Some of the niches are just the result of demand meeting supply in the open markets, such as grains and fertilisers. Others are consciously promoted by the Kremlin through business diplomacy. One rising niche is cybersecurity.

In the past, Russian cybersecurity companies saw Europe as their priority market, but repeated revelations of the extent to which these enterprises cooperate with the Kremlin, exposing Western systems along the way. By 2022, the elevated risk created by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and shadow war against the rest of Europe ended nearly all business ties with Russia, including in the technology sector.

Today, both the Kremlin and the companies in the sector see developing markets as a priority and as a source of growth. This was the argument of an op-ed [in Russian] published this week at the ostensibly independent newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta. Author Olga Soloveva argues that cybersecurity is a rapidly growing, propelled by global markets, and hampered only by sanctions and ‘reputation filters’.

… taking e-governance and cybersecurity in Africa seriously is a major asset for engaging the continent.

This is part of a wider government scheme, one that goes beyond market access. As veteran Russian journalists in exile Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borodan wrote back in October 2025, the Kremlin has been supporting Russian technology companies to engage non-Western markets. According to Soldatov and Borodan, gaining enhanced access to foreign systems, with the potential information collection windfall which that represents, is one of the goals.

This Kremlin scheme involves business diplomacy but not only. This week, state newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that the Higher School of Economics (HSE, a leading Russian university) is part of an initiative by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and led by the Ministry of Digitalisation (Mintsifry) on training African specialists in e-governance.

According to the state paper, 2026 will see the first specialists arriving in Russia for training. A budget of RUB 99,5 mn (about EUR 1 mn) is reportedly allocated to the initiative. Operating since 2022, the HSE E-Governance Knowledge Hub features an ambitious scope encompassing the entire African continent. So far, their activities on the ground have mostly focused on Eastern Africa, especially Ethiopia and Kenya.

The hub’s website features country-by-country analyses of the e-governance state of play in each African country in the continent. Screen grab from the E-Governance Knowledge Hub.

According to their official website, the goals of the initiative are ‘sharing the experience of developing and implementing e-Governance solutions between Russian and African institutions’. The programme has a business diplomacy angle, too.

Business. Universities, ministries, companies… How does this business cooperation work out on the ground, and how do they all come together?

Happening this April in Morocco, the 2026 edition of GITEX Africa (a digital services trade expo) will feature 31 Russian companies and organisations among the exhibitors. This event offers a glimpse into how coordination happens across these different actors, including in the sensitive cybersecurity domain.

Of the Russian companies attending GITEX this year, five explicitly mention ‘cybersecurity’ as their areas of work, so they deserve a closer look. These are: Kaspersky Lab, Gazinformservice, TrueConf, Cdnnow, and ABP2B.

The links between Kaspersky Lab and the Russian government are well known. In fact, these ties are the reason why governments around the world banned or warned about the use of this companies’ products. As Soldatov and Borodan wrote, Kaspersky is heavily targeting African markets.

The other companies deserve some attention, too. ABP2B announces on its website that it enjoys a confidential information protection license from the FSB (Russia’s leading domestic intelligence agency). TrueConf, a video conferencing service, also has a similar license, and works with RT, and the Russian Ministry of Interior (in that case, for over a decade).

In the circle: ‘The company has the mandatory licenses from FSTEK and the FSB, and its employees have an entire span of certificates’. Screen grab from the ABP2B website, modified.

More discreet, Gazinformservice offers a suite of cybersecurity services. On its English-language homepage, the company lists ‘Defence industry’ first among the sectors of its clients.

Screen grab from the Gazinformservice website.

All comes together. These companies and other Russian exhibitors are part of a wider ‘Made in Russia’ group of stands, organised by the Russian Export Centre, a government trade promotion body. The HSE e-governance hub has also participated at GITEX Africa in the past, also with support… from the Russian Export Centre.

Indeed, all these players are well in tune with the Kremlin’s foreign policy. The Russian Export Centre has been under international sanctions since 2022 due to its critical role in facilitating Russian state revenue, used to fuel its war of aggression against Ukraine.

In turn, Russia’s Africa foreign policy priorities are evident in the HSE agenda. Indeed, at GITEX 2025 the HSE team met with Ali Salatou Adji, the then-chief of Niger’s digital transformation agency (ANSI). In their press release from the expo, the HSE team mentions only this meeting and another one with a Tanzanian representative.

HSE meeting with the ANSI director general (second from left) at Gitex 2025 (source).

Russia is not alone in seeking cooperation with African countries on e-governance and cybersecurity. Several European companies will be present at GITEX 2026, too. However, other external players must also consider technology in their engagements with the continent.

For example, the new US approach to Africa, as described by Nick Checker, does not mention the words ‘digital’, ‘e-governance’, or ‘information’ once. The word ‘technology’ is mentioned only in the context of energy cooperation.

Europe does better with digital transformation and cybersecurity mentioned in the African Union-European Union Summit 2025 Joint Declaration. The implementation of these times will determine whether Europe becomes part of Africa’s digitalisation story. As a rising sector, taking e-governance and cybersecurity in Africa seriously is a major asset for engaging the continent.

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