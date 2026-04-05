The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: the RT headquarters in 2013 (source: Artem Svetlov).

The Week in Analysis

The information front. With the US-Israel war with Iran ongoing for over a month, global consequences continue to unfold. As readers of RAM know, the war has implications for Russia-Africa relations [RAM no. 52]. However, other dimensions are worth exploring.

The propaganda front is one of them. Indeed, Russian state- and intelligence-controlled media rarely miss a chance to spin current events and twist them into fitting their strategic narratives. This year’s war in the Middle East is no exception.

War recap. On 28 February, the US and Israel launched an air campaign over Iran. The precise objective of the campaign has been murky, though ‘regime change’ stands out in both official rhetoric and analysis. (Even that has been vague. Does ‘regime change’ mean overthrowing the Islamic Republic, restoring the monarchy or replacing the leadership à la Venezuela?)

In Africa at least, Russian propaganda has not taken on an all-out message amplification strategy to support Iran.

Reports have suggested that Russia has been sharing satellite imagery with Iran for guiding its strikes against Israeli and US targets across the Middle East and beyond. Reportedly, a daring Iranian missile strike attempt against the African Chagos Islands (where the US-UK base Diego Garcia is located) was guided in part by Russian intelligence.

Some more recent reports suggest that Moscow has also begun to transfer inputs for war materiel, especially drone components. Aide mémoire: in 2022, Iran provided massive military support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, including the technological inputs and expertise to launch a large Shahed drone factory in Russia’s Alabuga city.

What Iranian drones have been doing in Ukraine. Photo: Russian strike on Kyiv with a Shahed drone, 17 October 2022 (source: kyiv.dsns.gov.ua).

For Iran, this investment into Russia might be paying off. Indeed, the drone component supply chain in Russia is compatible with Iran’s industry, rendering Iran’s northern neighbour into a ‘strategic rearguard’ for Tehran. According to reports, Russian technology has already been found in Iranian drones.

For Russia, the US-Israel war with Iran is, to an extent, a source of opportunity. According to POLITICO, the Kremlin offered the White House to close the tap on intelligence sharing to Iran in exchange of the US reciprocating and stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine. Washington declined.

This Substack is supposed to be about Russia-Africa relations, no? Let’s cut ahead. As extensively covered by investigative outfits such as AEOW, The Continent, Forbidden Stories and more [RAM no. 49], Russia has an extensive media infrastructure dedicated to strategic interventions in various parts of the globe, including in Africa. What has this infrastructure done with the US-Israel war with Iran?

The propaganda front is lively as ever. According to data from the Hamilton Dashboard 2.0, Russian state-controlled and state-affiliated media organisations have published nearly 9 000 messages on social media about Iran since 28 February. What narratives has Russian been pushing to Africa? I have done some random sampling to get an early, very broad sense of their messaging [1]. This is far from a systematic review, so treat these as glimpses rather than a general picture.

Before proceeding, it is important to bear in mind why Russia even has such dedicated media operations targeting foreign audiences, including across Africa. This infrastructure is part of Moscow’s interventionist foreign policy in the continent, one that seeks to subvert the domestic and foreign policies, pressuring them against cooperating with the West [e.g. RAM no. 31] or supporting Ukraine.

Uneven messaging. Official channels (e.g. Russian embassies) have been relaying the general Kremlin line, which has been to call the war a ‘cynical violation of all moral norms and international laws’. This is how on 1 March Putin referred to the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei. The Kremlin also refers to the war as the ‘Israel-American war of aggression’, and officially called for diplomacy to resume.

Surprisingly, not all Russian embassies have relayed this narrative, choosing what might be a case of strategic silence. A few major ones, such as the one in Angola has not made any posts on Facebook (the country’s most popular social network) on Iran.

Other accounts have been working on Iran quite heavily, elaborating on the Kremlin talking points. The Facebook account of the Russian Embassy in South Africa has relayed the delivery of Russian aid to Iran as humanitarian cause, including a 313 tonne delivery of ‘medicines’.

Screen grab.

Other major Russian embassies in Africa, such as in Cameroon and Nigeria did not post this message, though they have relayed the main Kremlin talking points on the war.

Looking at state-controlled media, the messaging is also uneven. Russian intelligence-controlled African Initiative has taken a matter-of-fact tone on its coverage of the war. The media has mostly repeated the main Russian diplomatic talking points, but also amplified local narratives critical of the war. This has included in South Africa, publishing an article quoting statements by ANC insider and veteran in the fight against apartheid Ronnie Kasrils.

In Ethiopia, Sputnik recently opened its Amharic-language service, with a Telegram account with about 50 thousand subscribers. The hyper-active channel posts dozens of messages each day, with 15 out of 37 being on the Middle East war in 4 and 5 April. Most are translations from the English-language Sputnik Africa channel.

The Maghreb has been the focus of attention for the French edition of RT, giving special attention to the economic fallout of the war in that region. Many of these items are presented in a matter-of-fact tone with limited editorializing.

Some shows, however, have embraced a conspiratorial message, especially in the French-language edition of Sputnik. On 17 March, Afrique en marche had a broadcast dedicated to a narrative attempting to link the recent Afghanistan-Pakistan war with the US-Israel war with Iran.

Screen grab, ‘The simultaneous occurrence of the conflicts in Iran and Afghanistan-Pakistan is not a coincidence’.

In turn, at Sputnik Africa, a 3 March episode of “Codebreaking with Juma” (a programme hosted by a ‘virtual presenter’) featured several well-known Western pro-Russian propagandists, namely, Scott Ritter, Laurent Brayard, and Larry C. Johnson. The underlying message of that broadcast is that Iran will win, and that the US is always an undependable ally.

This latter point resonates with a recently-circulating disinformation narrative that suggests that the Gulf monarchies want Moscow to become their new security provider. In turn, the Sputnik Africa broadcast also echoes the long-standing Russian foreign policy goal of persuading the European states to disengage from NATO.

Screen grab from the emission, modified.

Information restraint? In Africa at least, Russian propaganda has not taken on an all-out message amplification strategy to support Iran. Rather than sharing posts from Iranian state media or government officials, Russian embassies are sticking to the Kremlin’s talking points. The difference in how these points are promoted hints at different media strategies, capacities, and constraints that Russian missions might be facing.

Russian state-controlled media in Amharic, English, French, and Russian have been engaged with the topic of the war, but approaches have varied according to the editorial office. Despite the tight editorial control by the Russian government, the different state-controlled broadcasts do have some scope to adapt to local markets.

The lack of an all-out avalanche of pro-Iran messaging reflects the nature of the Russia-Iran relationship: a partnership but not an alliance.

1: I focused on propaganda, not disinformation specifically. The latter tends to be ‘covert’, in that the origin of the information is concealed. Disinformation is also defined by its use of false information to cause harm. Propaganda is a wider term, one that also includes disinformation, but not only.

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