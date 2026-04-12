The Russia-Africa Monitor will go on a month-long hiatus starting in a week. RAM no. 57 will come out next Sunday as usual but no. 58 will be published on the 31st of May.

The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: the Libyan Sea seen from Crete (source: Uoaei1)

The Week in Analysis

Russia’s war. Since Moscow decided to launch its full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine, many have been following the global consequences of the invasion, including in Africa. Currently, more attention is being paid at the direct clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Africa.

Last week’s RAM [no. 55] highlighted an investigation by RFI suggesting that Ukrainian military personnel is active in western Libya, the portion of the country under control of the UN-recognised Libyan government. According to the sources quoted in that article, Ukrainian personnel is present in Misrata, Tripoli, and Zawiya.

The report states that the Ukrainian military presence seeks to disrupt the transit of Russian ‘shadow fleet’ vessels in the Mediterranean, thus cutting this revenue source for the Kremlin. Back in MONTH, one such ship was struck off the coast of Libya, in what some believe may have been an attack launched by a naval drone.

For many in Ukraine, the massacres perpetuated by Russia in Bucha, Irpin, Izium, and other sites confirmed Russia’s genocidal motivations behind the invasion

Reportedly, the Ukrainians are being granted this platform to launch operations in exchange of providing training to the Tripoli government forces, especially in the use of drones. Drone use is rapidly proliferating across African armed forces as well as militias and terrorist groups, so cooperating with Ukraine provides access to urgently-needed expertise.

African operations. Libya joins a small number of countries where Ukrainian special operations have been taking place, targeting Russian forces. One difficulty in mapping the total Ukrainian footprint are Moscow’s insinuations that Kyiv is active across the continent [RAM no. 4] with slim evidence. Confirmed (though still opaque) operations have taken place in Mali and Sudan, and, potentially off the shores of Senegal [RAM no. 45].

Map of suspected Ukrainian operations in Africa. Source: made with mapchart.

The Ukrainian operations in Africa have two important features: they target assets directly linked to Russia’s war of aggression, and they are opaque.

Opacity is another important element. It is logical: special missions need operational security, which is why discretion is essential. The downside is that it results in uncoordinated responses from different sides of the Ukrainian state. While the Ukrainian military (specially its powerful military intelligence, the HUR) carries out missions in Africa, Ukrainian diplomacy is left to scramble when blowback happens.

The most illustrative case happened in 2024, when Ukrainian special forces reportedly assisted Azawad rebels in Mali in that year’s battle of Tinzawaten, in which dozens of Wagner Group-affiliated Russian fighters were defeated by rebel forces who received drone operations training in Ukraine.

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When the Ukrainian involvement became known, there was wide blowback against it, as African governments considered this operation as supporting instability in a sensitive region of the continent. As nearly every single country in Africa suffers from some sort of instability, the operation was perceived as potentially threatening to most capitals in the continent.

Since Tinzawaten, Ukrainian special operations appear to have changed tack. If confirmed, the Senegal and Libya strikes hint at naval operations having a lower risk for Ukraine, at least in reputation terms.

Motivation. That said, as long as Russia’s war of aggression goes on, more such incidents will take place. Indeed, many have portrayed the Ukrainian operations in Africa as a simple ‘spill over’ of the Russo-Ukrainian war, or a shadow war, almost pursued for the sake of it.

However, this framing misses the key motivation for the Ukrainian military to seek new opportunities to strike Russia, even outside of Europe. For many in Ukraine, the massacres perpetuated by Russia in Bucha, Irpin, Izium, and other sites confirmed Russia’s genocidal motivations behind the invasion. After all, Putin has for years negated there even being a ‘Ukrainian people’.

In this context, Ukrainian special operations take inspiration from the special operations carried out to capture or assassinate Nazi perpetrators of the Holocaust. For Israel, this pursuit led the Mossad and partners to seek out war criminals in all continents, well beyond their usual Middle Eastern theatre of operations.

For Ukraine’s HUR, their focus has been on the assassination of high-profile Russian officials inside Russia, particularly those directly implicated in wide-scale civilian killings during the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Operations in Africa do not have this component, though they do help feed the Kremlin’s paranoia about Ukrainians being everywhere.

Thank you for reading the Russia-Africa Monitor! Please leave your thoughts about the week’s story.

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