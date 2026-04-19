The Russia-Africa Monitor will go on a month-long hiatus starting next week. RAM no. 58 will be published on the 31st of May.

The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: Kemi Seba in Mali, 2017 (source: Boubs Sidibe)

The Week in Analysis

Remember him? For a bit, Kemi Seba (Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi) vanished from international headlines. The ex-associate of Yevgeny Prigozhin has carried on albeit now while being allegedly at large from Beninese authorities.

This week, on 13 April, Seba was detained in South Africa on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and contravention of the Immigration Act. Even more intriguing is that Seba, the Panafricanist activist, was detained together with white supremacist François van der Merwe.

The arrest is a delicate affair for Seba as the government of Benin accuses him of supporting the December 2025 coup attempt against president Patrice Talon. At the time, while uncertainty reigned in Cotonou, Seba published a video stating that the coup had succeeded. A bit of disinformation, the Beninese prosecutors concluded, coordinated with the coup plotters and meant to support Pascal Tigri, today at large.

What were van der Merwe and Seba up to, anyway? According to South African prosecutors, an intelligence report pointed to the two (and Seba’s adult son, Khonsou Seba Capo Chichi) preparing to cross into Zimbabwe illegally with hundreds of thousands of rands. According to the South African press, the extradition process is ongoing. We might get more information tomorrow, 20 April, as the case goes to court.

The Seba-van der Merwe relationship might seem contra natura as the first is a self-proclaimed anti-imperialist and Panafricanist activist and the second is a well-known white supremacist. In fact, van der Merwe’s organisation, the Bittereinders, is ‘nostalgic’ for the apartheid system that brutally enforced segregation in South Africa.

But, alas, Seba has a long history of association with antisemitism and right-wing politicians, with his ‘Tribu Ka’ organisation dissolved by the French government in 2006 over ‘inciting racial hatred’. In addition to sharing a conspiratorial worldview (e.g. Seba calling France a ‘masonic republic’), Seba is an advocate for Black segregation, a notion that finds enthusiastic support from… white supremacists.

At large from Beninese authorities, Seba has a diplomatic passport granted to him by the Niger junta, eager to brandish its supposed ‘Panafricanist’ credentials. The document allowed Seba to travel internationally without facing the consequences of the international arrest warrant that Benin put on him for his support for Tigri.

This makes his arrest even more intriguing. Why now? Did his protection run out? One detail has stood out to observers. Nathalie Yamb, fellow ‘Panafricanist’ personality and fellow adviser to the Niger junta, has not posted anything about the arrest of his comrade in arms. Yamb has posted over a dozen tweets since 13 April, including about Hungarian politics (?), but none about Seba.

Russia. Over 1,5 million Facebook followers, 300 thousand on Twitter/X, books, speaking tours… Seba has an entire organisation involving several employees and real media firepower. Seba has openly supported Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, relaying Moscow’s propaganda routinely. In turn, he has sought to legitimate Russia’s military presence in Africa, while denigrating France’s.

Of course, Seba is aware of the contradiction of an ‘anti-imperialist’ and ‘Panafricanist’ activist supporting an imperialist power. Since the 2022 revelation of his ties with Prigozhin, Seba has underplayed his ties with Moscow; in fact, he has put the Kremlin on notice.

Translation: ‘In Moscow, Kemi Seba warns the Russians and the Chinese that Africans will never tolerate replacing one coloniser with another’. Screen grab from Seba’s official Twitter/X account; this is his ‘pinned’ tweet.

The stern warnings have not prevented Seba from returning to Moscow several times, including to the FSB-curated 2024 ‘Multipolarity Forum’. What relationship has Seba developed with Moscow since 2023? According to previous investigations, Seba was patronised by Prigozhin to the tune of USD 400 thousand from 2018 to 2019. What has happened since?

‘Many speak Russia but few master her’. According to leaked recordings allegedly captured around the time of Seba’s recent arrest, and verified by AEOW, Seba’s business model has been that of a broker, selling his Russian (and Iranian and Hezbollah) contacts to bidders. He also calls the Russians fils de putes (sons of bitches) and opportunists.

Translation: ‘KS was received by Hezbollah’s Minister for International Relations, Sayed Ammar Al-Moussawi. The pan-Africanist struggle against neo-colonialism commands the respect of all revolutionary movements across the globe. There is definitely a “before” and an “after” the Moscow speech’.

At the same time, he praises the Russians’ ability to inject disinformation (intox) into a regime, which he has seen deployed to destabilise what he refers to as the ‘Françafrique’ regimes. Interestingly, in the recordings, Seba speaks of Aleksander Dugin as a node to gain access to the Russian government. The connection makes sense when one considers that Dugin’s patron is Konstantin Malofeev, an oligarch close to the Kremlin.

The connection with van der Merwe has a Russian dimension, too. According to a November 2024 report [paywall] by Africa Intelligence, a proxy Russian nationalist organisation has been building ties with the Bittereinders to sustain various initiatives, including recruitment for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The ties also serve as a way for the Kremlin to diversify ties within South Africa, not to rely exclusively on the ANC.

What is the Russian proxy organisation, you might ask? It is the Double-Headed Eagle Society, an organisation run by… Konstantin Malofeev.

Kemi Seba speaking at the 2024 Multipolarity Forum in Moscow, standing next to Konstantin Malofeev. Screen grab from source.

One-time use agent. Not everything is as smooth in Seba-Russia relations, including concerning the Sahel. In the recordings, Seba expresses his frustration over the AES military forces taking over the results ‘of his work’, of ‘revolution’ against Françafrique. Still, he also expresses his fondness for Niger’s junta leader Abdurahmane Tiani.

Moreover, Seba expresses his discomfort with the affiliation between the AES and ‘Panafricanism’, namely, of equating ‘Panafricanism’ with supporting the AES. He also expresses frustration with the sudden wave of support for Faure Gnassingbe over his supposed ‘Panafricanist’ leanings.

The picture one gets from the recordings is that of disappointment, almost as if Seba realised he has been cast aside by the AES and relegated to a minor role in Russia’s wider schemes. His 2025 bid to become president of Benin also frustrated, he appears to have ran out of paths forward.

The real test for his relationship with Niger and the Kremlin is ongoing. Will either one step in to get him out of the fire? Back in 2023, Russia threatened South Africa with ‘war’ if Putin were to be arrested while traveling to the country for the BRICS Summit happening there. It is impossible that Russia would act to support Seba nearly as forcefully. But will they leave him out to dry?

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