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Cover photo: Georgy Borisenko (source).

The Week in Analysis

Successor. Be ready to hear this name. Georgy Evgenievich Borisenko is the up-and-coming face of Russia-Africa ties. After seasoned Russian diplomat Mikhail Bogdanov left his post for ‘retirement’, Moscow has not had an official representative to Africa and the Middle East. This might be changing.

Appointed as Deputy Foreign Minister in February, Borisenko does not have the title of ‘Presidential Representative to Africa and the Middle East’ that Bogdanov had. His official title is ‘Deputy Foreign Minister’, making no explicit mention of Africa in his current post. However, signs are mounting that Borisenko might be the successor.

This week was busy for Borisenko. The International Security Forum (ISF), held 26–28 May, is a new talk shop organised by Russia’s Security Council, featured participants from across the world, including several from Africa.

The totally not AI-made ISF leaflet (source).

Borisenko was present and, according to Russian intelligence-controlled African Initiative, he met with Maria de Fátima Simão Manso, the foreign minister of Mozambique. Their topic of discussion was the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, a topic Borisenko also broached in April with Jean-Claude Gakosso, the Congolese foreign minister. These meetings suggest Borisenko is a channel for ensuring this important event secures as many participants as possible.

Sudan has also been by the top of Borisenko’s agenda as he has publicly met officials from that country twice this month, starting with the Ambassador to Russia, Mohammed Sirrag, on 7 May, and then none other than Sudan’s intelligence chief, Ahmed Mufaddal, on 29 May.

Finally, Borisenko has also been busy meeting in May with representatives from Iran and Lebanon, reflecting the geographic scope of Bogdanov’s former role: Africa and the Middle East.

Move to Cairo. Borisenko’s career has parallels with Bogdanov’s. They both began their diplomatic careers in the late Soviet Union, with Bogdanov joining the service in 1974 and Borisenko in 1990. They both are graduates of the MFA’s university, MGIMO.

Borisenko (third from right) at the Iftar celebration in Cairo, 2025 (source).

The differences are also telling. Bogdanov is a true Middle East hand, having been posted to Yemen, Syria, and worked on Israel-Palestine and more. His contacts and experience opened doors across all regional hot spots until his 2025 retirement.

Borisenko’s path was US-focused, spending 2009 to 2011 as Minister-Counsellor at Russian Embassy in Washington DC. [Readers from DC: please reach out if you have any testimonies of Borisenko from those years.] He remained engaged on US and North America issues until his 2020 appointment as Ambassador to Egypt (concurrent with the Arab League).

Making a former US hand the face of Russia’s Africa and Middle East diplomacy would be an intriguing choice, but it is not unreasonable. After all, the view from the Kremlin is that Russia is locked in a battle with the West for a multipolar world order. With such global scope, any region of the world has to be considered in light of US–Russia relations. Moreover, Cairo is an important posting on its own right.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Borisenko is not yet Putin’s Mr. Africa, despite the clear signs of his involvement in the dossier. In April, Borisenko also met with the Cuban Ambassador to Russia, suggesting US issues are still in his scope of work. So, why is Africa not yet officially part of Borisenko’s mandate?

Two explanations come to mind. First, there is the political science-y explanation. Specialists today consider Russia to be a one-man authoritarian regime, called ‘personalistic’ as it depends on, well, one person. It is not a surprise, then, that Putin is often referred to as the pervoye litso (lit. the ‘first face’).

In such a setting, institutions become less important when compared to connections to the leader and their inner circle. This process was well under way during Bogdanov’s time, but accelerated dramatically after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In this light, Borisenko does not need to have the official title bestowed to him to perform as the ‘Presidential Representative’. Just as he began to operate in this role he might dip out just as suddenly.

The second explanation is simpler. He is on a probation period. In organisational management, there is usually the expectation that top-level executives take anywhere between 12 to 18 months to ‘grow into the role’, regardless of previous experience. Despite already having a long diplomatic career, Borisenko has big shoes to fill.

While his Cairo experience is precious, the trials of Borisenko are only beginning. The challenges are multiple, from the US-Israel war with Iran, to the Sudan civil war. If Borisenko successfully settles into the role, we might see a more coherent Russian MFA in these and other regional issues.

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