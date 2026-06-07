The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: Hassan in Moscow (source).

The Week in Analysis

The Tanzania-Russia rapprochement is gathering steam. This week, at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan was one of the guests of honour, spending 3–6 June in the country. This was the second visit by a Tanzanian head of state since Julius Nyerere’s 1969 Moscow visit.

Likely in planning since the start of 2026, the SPIEF visit highlights the growth of Russia-Tanzania ties. The bloody crackdown on protests following a massively lopsided presidential vote in October 2025 put Tanzanian diplomacy in a bind. Its regional reputation and global ties hurt, US sanctions looming and EU financing in question, Russia promptly offered a diplomatic lifeline, endorsing the 2025 vote as having ‘no violations’.

The high-profile given to the Hassan visit hints at the importance of the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit.

Rather than moving to the Russian side, the SPIEF Hassan visit is part of a wider strategy to break out of isolation. In January, Jeune Afrique reported that the Tanzanian government had signed a contract with the Donald Trump-connected lobbying firm Ervin Graves Strategy Group.

Buddies in international isolation (source).

Indeed, Hassan’s plenary speech, delivered in English, kept an economic focus, speaking of an ‘African model’ of economic growth. Hassan also commented on ties with Russia on economic cooperation to facilitate investment, seeking ‘international enterprises’ to invest in Tanzania. Hassan did not use keywords such as ‘multipolarity’ or ‘Global South’.

According to press releases and coverage, the SPIEF visit led to all kinds of agreements and meetings in numerous business spheres. The key element, however, is uranium. As RAM Readers are aware, it was Sergey Kiriyenko who delivered Russia’s congratulations message right after the 2025 Tanzanian vote. Kiriyenko was the CEO of Rosatom, the Russian state-owned nuclear power company and, during his tenure, he had first contacts with the country for uranium mining projects.

However, the sector has been mostly dormant in Tanzania for years due to being unprofitable. It was only in 2025 that Rosatom launched a ‘pilot facility’ to develop uranium mining in the country. This added to the Mkuju River uranium project, the Tanzanian government leading initiative in this sector. No big breakthrough was announced but Hassan did include the Mkuju facility in the agenda.

Stay on message. There is also the information angle. As usual, Russian and Russia-linked social media accounts are disseminating the message that developing Africa-Russia ties is better than preserving ties with Europe. Now Tanzania’s interest in deeper ties with Moscow is being trumpeted as evidence.

Sputnik interviews an eager participant ready to shower Putin with praise (source).

Tanzanian Uranium also received additional attention from Sputnik. A short video published on 6 June speaks of how industrial mining in the sector benefits locals.

‘Tanzania to contribute four percent of the world’s uranium through the Mkuju River project. Appearing on the world map is fine. But how will the average citizen benefit? The answer lies in Ruvuma region 👇’

Of course, pro-Hassan Twitter/X accounts had their own take on the visit, praising the meeting with the same AI-made ‘infographic’. This was disseminated by at least a dozen anonymous accounts on social media, without declared ties with each other.

The messages include ‘Participation is strength’, ‘Investment talks for the benefit of all Tanzanians’ and others.

As context, it should be mentioned that SPIEF has been a venue for Russian intelligence to recruit and manage their global networks.

More to come. The high-profile given to the Hassan visit hints at the importance of the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit. Russian diplomacy is already hard at work for the event, dispatching diplomats across the continent to secure high-level participation. While the urgency today is not that of the 2023 Summit, which featured several Lavrov tours to Africa, the attention on this year’s event is growing.

Last week, RAM missed the publication of an amazing investigation at Defence Web by Linus Höller about the Russia-Sahel air bridge. Since it was published on 30 May, I decided to highlight it here as it is very much worth your time: “Investigation: Russian shadow airlines use Algeria as base for secretive missions”.

Thank you for reading the Russia-Africa Monitor! Please leave your thoughts about the week’s story.

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