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Cover photo: Lavrov and Lucas in Moscow, 2025 (source)

The Week in Analysis

This time, with heart. Amidst the rush of meetings happening last month in the Moscow International Security Conference, a quiet encounter took place between deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council Aleksander Venediktov and Mozambican Interior Minister Paulo Chachine.

The agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed, nor have any photos surfaced, but a single quote points to its importance as Venediktov stated that Moscow is ready to support Maputo in security matters:

We confirm our readiness to assist in equipping the armed forces of the Republic of Mozambique with modern weapons and military equipment. We are also ready to facilitate cooperation on the comprehensive maintenance of Russian and Soviet-made equipment.

The Venediktov quote was not reported at the time at the ISC nor was it conveyed by the press service of the Security Council. It was given exclusively to Interfax, later relayed by the Russian Ministry of Defence and the Russian Embassy in Maputo, as well as several Russian information channels such as Russian intelligence-connected African Initiative and MoD-connected Rybar.

Alexander Venediktov

This is not the first time that a top-level Russian official has made similar statements. During a July 2025 meeting with Mozambican foreign minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov mentioned Moscow’s ‘willingness to consider all our Mozambican friends’ requests regarding strengthening their defence and counter-terrorism capabilities’. Lavrov made similar statements in 2023, with no evident follow-up. The SIPRI arms transfer database shows indeed no Russian arms delivered to Mozambique between 2022 and 2025.

Drive to diversify. Same tone, but what is different now? There might be more interest in the Mozambican side, eager to reduce their reliance on Rwandan forces for securing the energy- and mineral-rich province of Cabo Delgado. The fact that the meeting involved a relatively senior member of the powerful Security Council (Venediktov is the most senior of the deputy secretaries) and not the debilitated Russian foreign ministry already hints at talks being more serious than before.

The momentum is likely coming from Maputo rather than Moscow. Indeed, according to a 1 June report by Africa Intelligence, the Mozambican government tasked intelligence chief José Condungua Pacheco to ‘sound out’ potential government security partners, including Russia. The other states mentioned were China, Türkiye, and Angola.

This selection of countries make sense as they all have a security footprint in Africa, including through state and state-connected forces. Disappointed by the meagre results from the Russian Wagner Group and the South African Paramount among others, Maputo is seeking support from governments according to Africa Intelligence, judged more reliable than the private security market.

Mozambican forces in Cabo Delgado ( source ).

The fact that Maputo reportedly approached Moscow on this delicate security issue shows that Russia’s military is still in the security game in Africa, albeit on different terms than during the Yevgeny Prigozhin era. In other words, the news of Mozambique considering Russia on this issue should give pause to those rushing to conclude that Mali’s setbacks in the Sahel this April have rendered Russian security assistance entirely unappealing to African governments. Three factors appear to be at play in the case of Mozambique.

First, Venediktov’s statement hints at a mission with a small footprint, akin to the ones in Algeria and Madagascar, and to some extent in Uganda: training, technical assistance, no combat. This appears to the format of security missions in Africa that Russia prefers today.

Second, as a close partner of the Soviet Union, Mozambique’s armed forces to this day heavily rely on Soviet designs, and their modernized Russian versions.

Third, a small Russian technical mission would be easy to manage by Maputo and could co-exist with other foreign armed forces. The parallel operations of Rwandan and Wagner Group forces in the Central African Republic offer a precedent for this arrangement.

Show me the money. The main challenge for a Russian mission is the funding structure. Incredibly opaque and mired in controversy, there is room to believe that the money paying foreign forces in Cabo Delgado would ultimately come from the energy principals active in the area.

That said, the energy companies depend on the Mozambican government for security, so, despite their deep pockets, Maputo has extensive leverage over their operations. With an estimated natural gas bounty worth USD 150 bn in tax revenue over 30 years, players all over the world will remain engaged in the fate of the project.

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