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The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: Russian embassy in Seychelles (source).

The Week in Analysis

On 10 June, the European Union concluded negotiations for its modernised partnership agreement with Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, and Seychelles. Negotiated since 2019, the agreement covers various areas but the most eye-catching one is services and investment.

Indeed, Mauritius (pop. 1,2 mn) and Seychelles (pop. 120 thousand) are key African offshore financial hubs. The 2026 GFCI ranking of financial centres places Mauritius at 50, ahead of Taipei, Munich and Johannesburg. Seychelles, though smaller, is a rising player. EU Observer described the deal as the bloc’s ‘first-ever offshore trade pact’.

The deal is yet to be signed as further technical work is needed, but the agreement represents a step for the EU to upgrade its trade relations with the countries of Africa. Eastern and Southern African countries have the option to join the agreement at any stage.

Being a rather complex and technical issue, the deal received uneven media attention, with local media providing the bulk of the coverage. Yet, members of civil society have raised concerns about environmental protection standards and the alleged lack of consultations on the agreement.

Official silence, proxy engagement. Despite the local visibility of the agreement, Russian state-controlled media have decided not to give it any attention. The editors of RT, Sputnik Africa and African Initiative gave no coverage to the deal between 10 and 20 June.

Still, not all sources are silent. The Kremlin-connected channel Rybar published a post spinning the news of the deal as a way for the EU to ‘join’ the grey financial schemes sometimes running through these African jurisdictions. The disinformation network Pravda reproduced this post, translating it into English, too.

Rybar Africa offers its take.

Social media also saw some activity. An image with an AI watermark has been circulating with the claim that the agreement is ‘restrictive’ and that it would ‘chain’ Madagascar farmers. The image has been posted by an account self-reporting to be in Madagascar but that Twitter/X claims is based in Egypt, and other hallmarks of being a bot (auto-generated name, spam, recent account). The account has also posted pro-Russia content, and it could be part of a wider pro-junta network.

That said, it is not possible to attribute a Russia connection to this account or the image itself, but it does demonstrate the potential for the agreement to be targeted by inauthentic information operations.

The post.

The account.

Careful coexistence? As RAM Readers know, Russia has been courting the Madagascar junta actively since it came to power. Not only was Russia well-positioned to gain access to the military rulers in Antananarivo, but has built that relationship across all spheres, including the military.

Russian military instructors in Madagascar ( source ).

Though not as deep, the list of Russian activities in Comoros, Mauritius and Seychelles is long and sparsely documented. It runs through money laundering, sanctions evasion, soft power, intelligence ties, and, allegedly, arms transfers. Moscow has also encouraged Comoros and Mauritius to pursue their territorial claims on France and Britain, respectively. A continuous European commercial and diplomatic presence will have to coexist with a wider Russian scope, especially as the forthcoming opening of Moscow’s Comoros embassy expands its footprint.

Stay alert. The Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles agreement with the EU can become a landmark deal for Africa-Europe relations. Inasmuch as Russia wishes to distance the countries of Africa from Europe, the deal has attracted some attention and may become a target further down the line.

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