The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: the Vernadsky museum, where the meeting took place (source).

The Week in Analysis

Water push. Russia’s path into becoming a player in the mining sector across Africa has been far from straightforward. International sanctions, reputational risks, and uncertain financing have resulted in deals shutting down and even losing investments, such as Alrosa’s position in Angola.

Not all is lost, yet. This week, state-owned firm Rosgeologiya presented its service offer to the diplomats from 32 African states represented in Moscow. (There are more than 32 African missions in Russia, meaning that a few did not make it.)

The Moscow meeting ( source ).

In general, mining is a tough business. Between studies, permitting, and actual mining, an industrial mine will require at least 10 years to develop, and several other years to recoup the investment. When you add to that political risks and market fluctuations, any push into the sector requires political stakeholders to be aligned.

The Russian participation hints at the relevance of the 25 June meeting: speaking at the event were, among others, Tatiana Dovgalenko (MFA) and Dmitry Tetenkin (deputy minister of environment and resources), as well as Oleg Kazanov, head of the Russian agency of sub-soil use (Rosnedra).

In this case, alignment has a clear horizon: the 2026 Russia-Africa Summit. Indeed, for months now, Russian diplomacy has been active in securing high-level participation. In parallel, Moscow is also seeking to secure high-profile deals to be signed during the Summit.

The information available on the meeting focuses on geological exploration rather than mining investments. Specifically, exploration of mineral deposits, energy, and groundwater reserves.

Indeed, Aleksei Desyatkin, the head of Zarubezhgeologiya (the foreign operations branch of Rosgeologiya), pointed to exploration and digitisation as the most promising areas of cooperation. He also claimed mapping operations have been ongoing in Benin, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Sudan, and South Sudan. Sierra Leone, where Zarubezhgeologiya was reportedly active, was omitted.

Groundwater exploration might be especially important. Desyatkin highlighted a project in Libya as demonstrating Zarubezhgeologiya’s capacity in this domain.

Testing the waters. On 26 June, a day after the Rosgeologiya meeting, intelligence-linked media African Initiative published a video on its RuTube (Russia’s YouTube) channel about water resources in Africa. The video covers dams and water scarcity, especially in the Sahel, stating that water access is a security issue for African societies.

Screengrab from the video.

These are all factual statements, and the video takes a matter-of-fact tone to the topic. The intriguing point is that water is presented as a key resource compared with mining products. The first sentence of the video is ‘For many people, Africa’s wealth is principally gold, oil, diamonds, and other raw resources’.

The Sahel focus is intriguing as well. Russian geologists have been active in the Sahel, even being kidnapped in Niger in 2024. Based on the evidence available, it is impossible to conclude this message was coordinated with the 25 June meeting. However, these are weak signs of continued attention on mining in the Sahel with the stated goal of groundwater exploration.

Some cold water. Russian mining in Africa has been at the centre of concerns about Moscow’s activities in the continent. For some observers, mining assets are the obvious Russian target in the continent, allegedly to finance its military operations and control economic chokeholds.

Still, things are not so simple. According to data from the World Mining Data 2025 report, the total value generated from African mining (not including diamonds) in 2023 was approximately USD 500 bn. As staggering as that might be, it represents about 9% of the total global value of mining activities.

It is impossible to conclusively say how much of this comes from Russian operations. The few large companies with active operations in Africa, such as Nordgold and RUSAL, the Russia-operated Ndassima mine, as well as artisanal operations managed by Russian fighters in Mali and Sudan do not amount to much when compared to the African total, nor to the billions Moscow spends every year in its war of aggression against Ukraine. For now, it is only possible to conclude that Russia becoming a mining player in Africa is more of an aspiration than a reality.

One exception of sorts might be uranium from Niger, as the Russia-aligned junta nationalised Orano’s mining assets in 2025. This French loss is not necessarily a Russian gain, as the assets have not been transferred to Moscow. Moreover, as Nigerien mines are at the origin of 4 to 5% of the world’s uranium, so this is not a catastrophic loss, but it does reduce the scope for French nuclear companies, now more reliant on Canadian and Kazakh providers.

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