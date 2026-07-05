Dear RAM Readers,

how far has the newsletter come! Today, there are 358 of you, with over 1,200 views a month, numbers that are constantly growing. Since its modest beginning in 2024 as just a list of links with a short comment to a full-blown series of deep-dives and investigations, this project has evolved and taken a live of its own. I am immensely grateful for the attention this Substack has received, especially as this is more of my weekend project, which thankfully resonated with so many people.

The shift to a more investigative style has made this newsletter more time and effort-intensive, meaning that what began as a couple hours each Sunday now takes over the entire day and spills over to Saturday and beyond. The project runs exclusively on Yours Truly, with no budget or team attached. To maintain a sustainable pace, I have decided to shift RAM from a weekly to a monthly format. This change will allow me to keep the project manageable while delivering the quality analysis that RAM Readers expect. This change also means that the newsletter will produce more off-schedule monitoring alerts, when breaking news happen between monthly RAM editions.

The Monitor will thus come out every first Sunday of the month starting from RAM 64, coming out 2 August.

Thank you again for staying with me for this ride,

Ivan

The Week’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: President Herminie in Russia, April 2026 (source).

The Week in Analysis

Seychelles came increasingly into focus this week. According to African Initiative, on 29 June, Patrick Herminie, President of Seychelles, met Igor Seritskiy, the Russian commander of the Moscow military district to discuss bilateral relations. The next day, Herminie met with the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, Maxim Oreshkin.

The meeting with Seritskiy was rather discrete, inasmuch as the coverage has been vague. Russian sources insist in mentioning the detail that several gifts were brought by the Russian officer on behalf of Russian minister of defence Andrey Belousov. As witnessed earlier this year in the case of Tanzania, these types of gestures can be interpreted as a signal of Russian intentions to deepen relations. Already in May, Herminie mentioned that the country had received Russian weapons in recent times.

The 30 June meeting is also significant. Oreshkin is an important figure in the Russian government. In 2022, Bloomberg referred to him as the ‘architect’ of Russia’s response to international sanctions. Days before, Oreshkin mentioned at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum that ‘the world as it was won’t come back’, meaning that international sanctions imposed on Russia are likely to stay for the foreseeable future.

Weapons, public diplomacy, sanctions, where is the partnership headed?

The coverage of the meeting focused on a few topics: sports, tourism, and bilateral trade. These all have a geopolitical edge, but bilateral trade is significant. Not because of the large volume, but because jurisdictions such as Seychelles have been abused by Russia to circumvent international sanctions.

Information front. In parallel with the high-level meetings, the intelligence-linked African Initiative outlet made a show of presence in the country, as 50 years of Russia-Seychelles relations were commemorated. Again, this showed a military edge, as the Black Sea fleet choir was the headline event.

With the logo prominently on display ( source ).

The outlet, which partly runs operations with the cover of NGO work, recently held several public diplomacy events, meant to convey a message of partnership between Moscow and Victoria. As it often goes, this also includes the promotion of Russian language in local schools.

Pupils in a March 2026 Russian-language course ( source ).

Outlook. Weapons, public diplomacy, sanctions, where is the partnership headed? The impetus is coming from above. In April, Moscow thanked Victoria for its support at the UNGA, while Victoria praised Russia’s position in the wars in the Middle East.

For Seychelles, tourism is a large factor. About half of the country’s GDP comes from this sector. In 2026, a strong rouble brought the 2025 total Russian outbound leisure travel to a total of USD 50 bn, spent in about 13,4 million individual trips. Victoria has pointed to restoring direct Aeroflot connections between the countries as a desired goal.

As Seychelles is a financial services hub, Russia might be interested in exploiting loopholes as in the past. There is a background for this. A 2023 joint BBC and Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation investigation found that Alpha Consulting, a local company, served as a service primarily oriented to UK business people. There was a Russian connection as clients include the late leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and chemical industry firms serving Russia’s defence sector. While that company mostly operated before 2022, it already had to navigate the 2010s, especially after the first onset of international sanctions after Russia’s first invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

Thank you for reading the Russia-Africa Monitor! Please leave your thoughts about the week’s story.

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