Dear RAM Readers,

Welcome to the monthly edition of the Russia-Africa Monitor! In case you missed it, RAM will come out every first Sunday of the month. Here is an OSINT investigation on Russo-Bissau-Guinean ties. Enjoy!

Ivan

The Month’s Top Five Links

Cover photo: the Avenida dos Combatentes da Liberdade da Pátria in Bissau, 2017 (source: Joehawkins)

The Month in Analysis

Small country, big potential. In July, Russian diplomacy had a busy Africa schedule. A new tour saw Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov visit Burundi, Ethiopia and Niger. Deputy foreign minister Sergey Borisenko has been rallying participants for October’s Russia-Africa Summit and engaging in some discreet conflict diplomacy.

Amidst the flurry, one could miss the rapid evolution of a sensitive file, that of Guinea-Bissau. On 16 July, Bissau-Guinean foreign minister Fatumata Jau (or ‘Djau’) had a bilateral meeting with Lavrov, in which a wide range of topics was covered, including trade, education, and more. Usually these meetings receive limited coverage, but Russian intelligence controlled media African Initiative dedicated a whopping ten articles to this encounter.

Lavrov was not the only Russian to act on Bissau this month. On 6 July, Natalia Krasovskaya, director of the state-aligned organisation ‘Centre for People’s Diplomacy’ arrived in Bissau for a week-long visit to discuss education and cultural cooperation with the Bissau-Guinean government.

Why the attention? Tucked in the Atlantic coast of West Africa, the country (pop. 2 mn) easily escapes international coverage, that is, other than the role its territory plays in facilitating the cross-Atlantic drug trade.

CIA map of Guinea-Bissau from 2018 ( source )

Alas, this has not prevented Moscow from seeing potential. A Cold War ally, Russia is one of the handful of non-African states with an Embassy in Bissau. For the current rapprochement, the door was already opened by then-President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who visited Moscow in 2022 when the shock of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine was still relatively fresh. Embaló also visited Kyiv as he was pitching himself to become a mediator in the war.

International commentators and even the Russian press poked fun at the reception Embaló received from the Kremlin, which at the time was seen as a demonstration of Russia’s diplomatic isolation. Still, Embaló would become a repeat guest. In 2025, he faced a contested election with an uncertain outcome, which did not prevent the Kremlin from treating Embaló as if he was already been elected. A blatant case of electoral meddling, it was a key moment in the rising Russo-Bissau-Guinean ties. The Kremlin would keep a positive view of the Bissau-Guinean leader ever since.

Autogolpe. The bonhomie between Bissau and Moscow could not have prevented the November 2025 coup d’état that saw the military depose Embaló and install Gen. Horta N’Tam Na Man (also sometimes rendered as ‘Horta Nta’ and ‘Horta Inta-A’) as junta leader. Widely believed to have been a manoeuvre master-minded by Embaló himself meant to derail the 2025 election results that would have seen the opposition take power.

In any case, Guinea-Bissau was promptly suspended from the African Union as is usual in these circumstances. In this context, open diplomatic relations with Moscow serve the junta to demonstrate that it is still a legitimate participant in international relations, despite Russia itself being in semi-isolation. In turn, the junta can bolster its domestic popularity, as Moscow still benefits from the prestige the Soviet Union built in Africa during the Cold War.

More than simple association, Moscow is already actively supporting Bissau. During the Lavrov-Jau meeting, the Russian foreign minister stated that the country ‘must, in our firm view, play a full part in the African Union, which some are trying to prevent it’. Interestingly, in that statement, he spoke not only of Guinea-Bissau but also of the central Sahel juntas of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger (collectively known as the AES, Alliance of Sahel States), where Russian military personnel is present on the side of the juntas.

The Jau-Lavrov meeting in Moscow ( source )

Binding the Bissau-Guinean junta with those of the AES is revealing. West Africa today faces the difficulty of military governments having proliferated in the 2020s. Like the African Union, the West African sub-regional organisation, ECOWAS, does not include military rulers into its decision-making processes. This concerns the AES, and now also Guinea-Bissau.

The AES solved the dilemma now faced by the Bissau-Guinean junta by breaking off from ECOWAS and tightening cooperation between each other. The Guinean junta has attempted to strike a more conciliatory tone, finding a modus vivendi with the bloc and eventually having its AU suspension lifted.

The Bissau-Guinean junta appears to aim for the latter approach, with foreign minister Jau actively engaging partners across West and Northern Africa, and Gen. N’Tam speaking of elections in December. Officially appointed as foreign minister on 8 June, the 16 July visit to Russia was one of Jau’s first visits in her new role outside of the continent.

Humanitarianism back in fashion. During her Moscow visit, Jau did not meet with Lavrov only. Finding time in her team’s busy agenda, Jau dedicated time for a meeting with Papin Aproyan, a fact not publicised in the official page of the Bissau-Guinean foreign ministry. The meeting was at the office of Aproyan’s ‘humanitarian’ organisation, the International Humanitarian Corps (Международный Гуманитарный Корпус).

Screengrab from the original ( source )

Aproyan is a socialite, a discreet player in Russia-Armenia relations, and the director of the Sochi Fashion Week. It is with Guinea-Bissau that Aproyan has decided to develop an international humanitarian side of his activities, having visited the country in November 2025, right before the coup that deposed Embaló.

At a glance, nothing is out of place. A Russian entrepreneur trying his hand at NGO work could even be laudable. Alas, the reality is not that simple. Aproyan’s relations with the Russian government are rather close. In May 2026, Aproyan was part of a meeting with Lavrov about how organisations such as his are meant to ‘implement the country’s foreign policy’.

Screengrab from the original ( source )

In March, the Russian ministry of defence awarded Aproyan with a medal, ‘For Strengthening Combat Brotherhood’ (За Укрепление Боевого Содружества). The ceremony even took place in Marshall Zhukov’s old office. Indeed, part of Aproyan’s ‘humanitarian work’ is supplying resources to the Russian armed forces participating in the country’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Screengrab from the original ( source )

So, what foreign policy could Aproyan be implementing in Guinea-Bissau? His NGO’s write-up of the meeting with Jau mentions two items only: Russian language courses, and ‘the supply of equipment and inventory for the establishment of the Friendship Park of Russia and Guinea-Bissau in Bissau’.

‘Equipment’? Guinea-Bissau is officially classified by the UN as one of the world’s least developed countries, but would building a park really require bringing machinery from Russia? To put this into perspective, this year began the works to modernise the Bissau port, a project financed to the tune of tens of millions of euros. So, construction work is possible in the country, including more ambitious one than a park.

The visualisation of the park shown to Jau ( source )

Construction, ties with Lavrov, ties with the military… It is no surprise that, despite officially being an NGO, Aproyan’s organisation has allegedly been granted ‘diplomatic immunity’ by the Bissau-Guinean government, a rather unconventional move in the humanitarian sector. Having people on the ground would be useful for the Russian government, especially if a major project were to be realised.

Brown earth. As RAM Readers are aware, Russia has been activating business ties and moving its companies to increase ties with Africa. The part of coastal West Africa where Guinea-Bissau is located features the activities of one of Russia’s largest companies, RUSAL.

Occupying a vast portion of the Earth’s surface, Russia does not need to import raw materials to sustain any industrial enterprise, with one exception: bauxite. An essential component for aluminium, Russia’s vast landmass has only a few deposits of bauxite to sustain its vast military industry. RUSAL mostly depends on imports for its aluminium production.

In neighbouring Guinea, RUSAL operates a vast industrial complex to mine and refine bauxite. Since 2022, the company issued statements that it would explore new sites in other parts of West Africa, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea-Bissau. The rapprochement with Bissau reached a level of maturity in 2024 where plans began to be made for RUSAL to develop operations in the inland Boe sector.

Hit with sanctions and international pressure, diversification is a prudent move. The challenge is that the port of Bissau and the country’s infrastructure in general is lacking, in part due to Guinea-Bissau’s unique, complex geography. So, already in 2024, RUSAL and Embaló discussed the possibility of the Russian company developing the country’s naval infrastructure and its railroad links, including further inland, to the Sahel.

The port of Bissau (source: Google Earth)

To the Sahel? Despite the relative geographic proximity, Guinea-Bissau has not embassy in Bamako nor does Mali have one in Bissau. Bilateral trade is minimal. Despite also being led by a junta, Guinea-Bissau has not established visible ties with the AES, seeking instead to maintain good ties with ECOWAS. So why the Sahel?

Indeed, connecting Guinea-Bissau with Mali appears to be a government goal for some time. In fact, during an April visit to Conakry, the Bissau-Guinean Prime Minister spoke with his counterparts about the need to develop connectivity between the two countries also for the benefit of landlocked states. Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, were mentioned specifically in the write-up of the meeting by the state diary No Pintcha.

Russia also sees the logic for the connection. After the meeting with Jau, Lavrov stated to the press that the two parties discussed the security situation in the Sahel. In addition, in his remarks, Lavrov emphasised that the Guinea-Bissau government will facilitate the arrival of RUSAL in the country.

Russian moves. Why Russia would be interested in the Guinea-Bissau-Mali connection is straightforward. Throughout 2025, the Russian armed forces used the port of neighbouring Conakry as a route for armoured vehicles and other defence assets to reach its forces in the central Sahel, especially Mali.

The port of Conakry is partly operated by RUSAL, which depends on its infrastructure to sustain its exports out of Guinea. An RFI investigation showed how the Russian armed forces Africa Corps utilised this infrastructure for moving defence supplies to Mali. Securing access to a new port has been a goal for Russia’s armed forces. It already resulted in gaining access to Togo’s port of Lomé, ideally located to reach Burkina Faso and the sensitive areas of central and northern Mali.

Beyond convenience, diversifying ports is also a prudent security move. In December 2025, in nearby Senegal, a Russian ‘shadow fleet’ vessel was struck by what is believed to have been a Ukrainian attack. Despite the distance, Kyiv is letting Russia know that they will chase after them no matter where.

Thank you for reading the Russia-Africa Monitor! Please leave your thoughts about the month’s story.

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